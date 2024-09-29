MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by innings and 154 runs to sweep series

New Zealand, having managed only 88 in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 602-5 declared, was all out for 360 in its second innings after being made to follow on.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 13:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sri Lanka won the series 2-0 against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka won the series 2-0 against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka won the series 2-0 against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka clinched its biggest Test victory over New Zealand on Sunday, prevailing by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test in Galle to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

New Zealand, having managed only 88 in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 602-5 declared, was all out for 360 in its second innings after being made to follow on.

Glenn Phillips (78), Devon Conway (61), Tom Blundell (60) and Mitchell Santner (67) made half-centuries, but New Zealand could not make Sri Lanka bat again.

For the host, spinners Nishan Peiris (6-170) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3-139) impressed with the ball.

Kamindu Mendis, whose unbeaten 182 powered Sri Lanka to a massive total in the first innings, was adjudged player of the match.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya bagged the player of the series award for finishing the series with 18 wickets.

