Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka board

Ranasinghe had replaced the board with an interim committee on Monday after a disappointing World Cup campaign, amid protests calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 11:27 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
In a latest controversy, Angelo Mathews was given Timed Out during the World Cup 2023 Match against Bangladesh.
In a latest controversy, Angelo Mathews was given Timed Out during the World Cup 2023 Match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

In a latest controversy, Angelo Mathews was given Timed Out during the World Cup 2023 Match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal restored the country’s cricket board on Tuesday, staying sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s decision to sack them.

Ranasinghe had replaced the board with an interim committee on Monday after a disappointing World Cup campaign, amid protests calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials.

Ousted SLC President Shammi Silva petitioned the court against the dismissal and was granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.

The matter was also discussed in Sri Lanka’s parliament on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s team wind up their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

