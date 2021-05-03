Thisara Perera retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced retirement from international cricket. The 32-year-old handed a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday stating his decision.

Perera was not in the radar for ODI selection against Bangladesh, and the selectors have been vocal about their strategy to scout younger players to create a pool for the World Cup in 2023. He will continue to play franchise cricket.

Perera will be remembered for his explosive batting down the order besides the medium pace that earned him 175 ODI wickets in 166 outings. The former Sri Lanka captain also smashed 2,338 ODI runs with 10 fifties and a hundred.

Perera did not play Test cricket after 2012 but was a vital figure in the white-ball setup. He was part of the World Cup team that ended runner-up in 2011. Perera had smashed an unbeaten 22 off nine balls and dismissed Gautam Gambhir in the final against India in Mumbai.

In 2014, Sri Lanka beat India to lift the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh with Perera staying unbeaten on 23 off 14 to finish the game. Overall, he featured in 84 T20Is for the islanders, returning 51 wickets and 1,204 runs.

Perera thanked his team-mates, captains and members of the SLC for their support.

"I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket world cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of my life,’’ Perera mentioned in his letter.