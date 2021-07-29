SLC's disciplinary committee recommends two-year bans for Danushka, Mendis for bio-bubble breach

The five-member disciplinary committee formed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has recommended a two-year ban for batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis with an 18-month sanction for wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for their recent breach of bio-secure bubble during their tour of the United Kingdom.

Additionally, they have been imposed a hefty fine of USD 25,000. In late June, they were found to have breached the COVID-19 safety bio-bubble in Durham ahead of the three-match ODI series against England.

READ: IPL 2021: Vinay Kumar joins Mumbai Indians talent scout team

They were immediately put under suspension and sent back home. They faced a five member disciplinary committee headed by a judge and it has found the trio guilty.

They were overlooked for selections for the ongoing ODI and T20I series with the visiting Indians which is due to be concluded later tonight.

The committee's punitive recommendations are subject to approval by the SLC executive committee, SLC officials said.