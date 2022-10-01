Sri Lanka Legends vs India Legends Live Streaming info: When and where to watch RSWS 2022 final, Predicted Playing XI

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and India Legends (IND-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Will there be live streaming available for Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) final?

Sri Lanka Legends vs India Legends final will be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

India Legends Predicted XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma