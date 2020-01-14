Cricket Cricket Kusal Perera dropped from Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe Tests This will be the first series in Zimbabwe after its suspension was lifted by the ICC. PTI Colombo 14 January, 2020 19:18 IST Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka tumbled to a 1-0 loss in the two-Test series against Pakistan last month. - AP PTI Colombo 14 January, 2020 19:18 IST Kusal Perera has been dropped from the Sri Lanka squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC.The 15-member squad, named on Tuesday, is otherwise the same that participated in the two-Test series in Pakistan.Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said.Also Read | B'desh declines playing Test series in PakistanZimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when it toured Bangladesh and it were barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.Sri Lanka squadDimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Suranga Lakmal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.