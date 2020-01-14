Kusal Perera dropped from Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Kusal Perera has been dropped from the Sri Lanka squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC.

The 15-member squad, named on Tuesday, is otherwise the same that participated in the two-Test series in Pakistan.

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when it toured Bangladesh and it were barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.