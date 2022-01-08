SLC: Sri Lankan cricketers will now need to hand three-month notice before retiring

Cricketers retiring from the Sri Lankan national team will now have to provide a three-month notice to Sri Lanka Cricket stating their decision to retire, as per new rules laid down by the board after its executive committee meeting on Friday.

Those retiring will also have to wait for six months after their retirement to obtain a no-objection certificate from SLC to participate in T20 leagues abroad, and for those wanting to play the Lanka Premier League, “80 percent” participation in domestic competitions is now mandatory.

These rules were decided upon by the board just days after the sudden retirement of opening batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, aged 30.

Rajapaksa retired from international cricket to focus on his family, a week after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, aged 29, had retired from Test cricket for the same reasons. On Saturday, Danushka Gunathilaka, too, bid adieu to the longest format of the game.