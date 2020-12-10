SA-SL two-match Test series to go ahead as planned

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka later this month will go ahead as planned, and it was jointly confirmed by the cricket boards of both the countries.

The first Test is scheduled to be played from Dec 26-30 at Centurion and the second and final match at Johannesburg from Jan 3-7.

Read: England, Sri Lanka Tests from January 14, Galle to host both games

Moreover, the series is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Sri Lankan team will leave for South Africa as scheduled, while head coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist will travel with immediate effect to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

Test series schedule:

Dec 26-30: 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Jan 3-7: 2nd Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg