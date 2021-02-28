Mathews to captain Sri Lanka in T20Is, visa issue grounds Shanaka

Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews will be the team's stand-in captain for the three-match Twenty20 International series in West Indies after Dasun Shanaka was left stranded by a visa issue, the country's cricket board said.

Shanaka was named Sri Lanka's new T20I captain last week but the 29-year-old could not board the flight that left with his teammates on Monday after failing to arrange a new transit visa to the United States.

"Mathews was appointed by the national selectors as Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20I captain for the tour of West Indies, is yet to join the team owing to a delay in obtaining a U.S. transit visa," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Shanaka confronted this issue pursuant to the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it.

"He is expected to join the team once the issue is resolved."

Beginning on Thursday, Sri Lanka will play three T20I matches, an equal number of ODIs, plus two Tests - all behind closed doors in Antigua.