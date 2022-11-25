Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Info: SL three down in 295 chase; AFG eyes upset win

SL vs AFG 1st ODI: Get all the streaming and telecast details and score updates from the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 18:01 IST
25 November, 2022 18:01 IST
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring a century.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: AFP

SL vs AFG 1st ODI: Get all the streaming and telecast details and score updates from the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the first One-Day International at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat.

Which TV channels will broadcast AFG vs SL 1st ODI Live?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be aired LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

Where can I watch SL vs AFG 1st ODI Live online?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will SL vs AFG 1st ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

When will AFG vs SL 1st ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022.

How many matches will AFG and SL play in this series?

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play a total of three One-Day Internationals in this series.

When will SL vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka second ODI will be held on Sunday, November 27.

When will SL vs AFG 3rd ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka third ODI will be held on Wednesday, November 30.

THE SQUADS
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us