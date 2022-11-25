Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Info: SL three down in 295 chase; AFG eyes upset win

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the first One-Day International at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat.

Which TV channels will broadcast AFG vs SL 1st ODI Live?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be aired LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

Where can I watch SL vs AFG 1st ODI Live online?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will SL vs AFG 1st ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

When will AFG vs SL 1st ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022.

How many matches will AFG and SL play in this series?

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play a total of three One-Day Internationals in this series.

When will SL vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka second ODI will be held on Sunday, November 27.

When will SL vs AFG 3rd ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka third ODI will be held on Wednesday, November 30.