Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch SL vs AFG match today?

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.
A must-win game for both teams with Sri Lanka going in favourites, both in this game as well as the super four, since Afghanistan will need a big win to get into the next stage.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 5.
Where can I watch the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 match today?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 match be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Squads
