Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch SL vs AFG match today?

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023: Here is how you can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match that will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 11:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka needs a win against Afghanistan to confirm its place in the the super fours.
| Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka needs a win against Afghanistan to confirm its place in the the super fours. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.

A must-win game for both teams with Sri Lanka going in favourites, both in this game as well as the super four, since Afghanistan will need a big win to get into the next stage.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 5.

Where can I watch the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Squads
Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

