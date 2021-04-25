Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, live score: Karunaratne, De Silva continue marathon stand

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Day Four report

he first Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is heading for a high-scoring draw after the host finished on 512 for three in reply to Bangladesh’s 541 all out on day four on Saturday.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne posted a maiden double hundred and was well backed up by Dhananjaya de Silva, who was unbeaten on 154 as play was called off early on due to bad light. Play will resume early Sunday after 22 overs were not bowled on day four.

Karunaratne and De Silva were involved in a 322-run partnership for the fourth wicket on a wicketless day dominated by the Sri Lankans.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain