MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera, Shanaka power Sri Lanka to win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka rode on an action-packed knock from Sadeera Samarawickrama (93) to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in an Asia Cup Super 4 fixture, to extend its ODI winning run to 13.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 23:02 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, celebrates his half century as Dasun Shanaka watches during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, celebrates his half century as Dasun Shanaka watches during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, celebrates his half century as Dasun Shanaka watches during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Birthday boy Dasun Shanaka was also the man with the golden arm as the Sri Lanka skipper picked three wickets to help his side defend 257 against Bangladesh in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

The host’s 21-run win extended its winning run in ODIs to 13 games, second only to Australia’s 21-match streak in 2003, and virtually eliminated Bangladesh.

RELATED | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights

Shanaka made early incisions by getting the better of the Bangladesh openers with the short ball. When Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy (82, 97b, 7x4, 1x6) looked poised to make a match of it with a resolute 72-run stand for the fifth wicket, his slower ball sent Rahim back and snapped the crowd out of slumber.

With the tail exposed, Hridoy upped the ante but was trapped in front by Maheesh Theekshana’s carrom ball before Matheesha Pathirana’s slinging yorkers ended Bangladesh’s challenge in the 49th over.

Earlier, Sri Lanka wouldn’t have reached 256 for nine had it not been for Sadeera Samarawickrama’s career-best 72-ball 93.

The 28-year-old accelerated seamlessly after reaching his 45-ball half-century. His delicate six in the last over off Taskin Ahmed, a carving motion over point, epitomised his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace with little belligerence.

Kusal Mendis (50, 73b, 6x4, 1x6) flirted with danger. He was dropped at deep square-leg when he pulled Shoriful Islam for his first six. Soon after reaching his fifty off 69 balls with a pulled four, he was caught trying to ramp a bouncer from Islam.

His injection of intent, however, was the need of the hour after Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed put a stranglehold on the scoring rate. They built on the platform laid by Taskin and Hasan Mahmud, who got the new ball to talk, but their efforts were decisively overshadowed by Samarawickrama’s knock.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera, Shanaka power Sri Lanka to win over Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa five down in chase of 392 after Warner, Labuschagne centuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL records 13th consecutive ODI win as Sadeera, bowlers shine
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: Sri Lanka second with win vs Bangladesh; India vs Pakistan next
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Lucky goal sends Belgium top of group
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera, Shanaka power Sri Lanka to win over Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: PCB announces playing 11 for India vs Pakistan Super 4 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Buchi Babu final, Day 2: Madhya Pradesh wrests control from Delhi
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. India vs Pakistan games have a slightly different level of pressure, says Gill
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Warner slams 46th international hundred as opener, breaks Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera, Shanaka power Sri Lanka to win over Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa five down in chase of 392 after Warner, Labuschagne centuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL records 13th consecutive ODI win as Sadeera, bowlers shine
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: Sri Lanka second with win vs Bangladesh; India vs Pakistan next
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Lucky goal sends Belgium top of group
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment