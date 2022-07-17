Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan second Test shifted to Galle

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been shifted from Colombo to Galle due to the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka.

Team Sportstar
17 July, 2022 20:42 IST
SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges.

SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges.

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been shifted from Colombo to Galle due to the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka. In a statement on Sunday, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the development, saying: “Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to shift the 2nd Test Match from RPICS, Colombo to Galle International Cricket Ground.”

“SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by our stakeholders in carrying out tour related operations, due to the prevailing situation in the country,” the statement said.

The second Test is scheduled to start on July 24.

On Sunday, the SLC also announced that the Sri Lanka Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on July 21, has been postponed indefinitely due to the prevailing situation in the country.

