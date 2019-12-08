Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Tests: Suranga Lakmal out with dengue Sri Lanka will travel to Pakistan for two Test matches without pace bowler Suranga Lakmal after he fell ill. Russell Greaves 08 December, 2019 20:55 IST Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal after contracting dengue fever. - Getty Images Russell Greaves 08 December, 2019 20:55 IST Suranga Lakmal has withdrawn from Sri Lanka's squad to face Pakistan after contracting dengue fever.The fast bowler will not travel with his team-mates on Sunday and has been replaced by Asitha Fernando.Sri Lanka confirmed the news in a tweet as the squad was preparing to depart for two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Sri Lanka National Team will leave for Pakistan tonight ( 08th December) to take part in a two match test series. Fast Bowler Suranga Lakmal has contracted dengue and will not travel with the team to Pakistan. Asitha Fernando comes in as the replacement. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/1A73IaieM8— Sri Lanka Cricket(@OfficialSLC) December 8, 2019 Lakmal's absence aside, the visiting side boasts a full-strength squad, in stark contrast to the one that headed to Pakistan in September and October, when 10 high-profile players withdrew amid security concerns. The opening Test begins on December 11 and will be the first in Pakistan in a decade. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.