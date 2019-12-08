Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Tests: Suranga Lakmal out with dengue

Sri Lanka will travel to Pakistan for two Test matches without pace bowler Suranga Lakmal after he fell ill.

08 December, 2019 20:55 IST

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal after contracting dengue fever.   -  Getty Images

Suranga Lakmal has withdrawn from Sri Lanka's squad to face Pakistan after contracting dengue fever.

The fast bowler will not travel with his team-mates on Sunday and has been replaced by Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka confirmed the news in a tweet as the squad was preparing to depart for two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

 

Lakmal's absence aside, the visiting side boasts a full-strength squad, in stark contrast to the one that headed to Pakistan in September and October, when 10 high-profile players withdrew amid security concerns. 

The opening Test begins on December 11 and will be the first in Pakistan in a decade.

