Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Lankans bundled for 204, Windies begin chase

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test match being played at the Galle International Stadium.

Day 1 report - Nissanka fifty leads Sri Lanka to 113-1 on Day 1

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 61 to get Sri Lanka off to a good start Monday on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies as the host reached 113-1 at stumps.

Play was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over.

Nissanka completed his third test half century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.

Karunaratne, who scored 147 and 83 in the first Test, looked rusty in his 90-ball 42 before being caught and bowled by off-spinner Roston Chase. Karunaratne hit six boundaries.

Nissanka looked more fluent as his runs came off 109 deliveries. He hit a six and four boundaries.

The pitch in Galle had spin and bounce on the first day but the three West Indies spinners failed to take full advantage. Chase finished the day with 1-33.

Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to give batsman Charith Asalanka his first Test match on his home ground.

The West Indies made two changes from the first match, dropping fast bowler Shanon Gabriel for Kemar Roach while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was recalled after more than five years and took the place of offspinner Rakheem Cornwall.

Sri Lanka won the first test at the same venue by 187 runs and the West Indies needs to win the second to draw the two-match series.