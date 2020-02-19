Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka out of West Indies ODI series All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka will miss the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies due to injury. AFP Colombo 19 February, 2020 16:43 IST Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka - Getty Images AFP Colombo 19 February, 2020 16:43 IST All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka will miss the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies due to injury, the cricket board said Wednesday.The 28-year-old was excluded from the 15-member squad as a recurring back injury had worsened, a board official said.READ: Sri Lanka's sacked cricket coach demands compensationHe is replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya. The first ODI is on Saturday in Colombo, while the second takes place in Hambantota on February 26. The final will be held on March 1 in Kandy.After the ODI series the sides will play two Twenty20 matches. The Sri Lanka squadDimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos