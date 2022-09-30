Cricket

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming info: When and where to watch RSWS 2022 semifinal, Predicted Playing XI

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will take place on September 30, Friday.

Team Sportstar
30 September, 2022 11:21 IST
Sri Lanka Legends will take on West Indies Legends tonight.

Sri Lanka Legends will take on West Indies Legends tonight. | Photo Credit: TWITTER | @RSWorldSeries

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Will there be live streaming available for Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

West Indies Legends Predicted XI: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo

