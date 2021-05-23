Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka's Vaas, Udana and Fernando test COVID-19 positive ahead of Bangladesh ODIs Sri Lanka bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, bowlers Isura Udana and Shiran Fernando have tested positive ahead of Sunday's first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2021 09:21 IST Former Lanka pacer and bowling head coach Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana and newcomer Shiran Fernando have tested positive for the virus, casting doubts over the three-match series. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2021 09:21 IST Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent - bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana and newcomer Shiran Fernando - have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.According to reports, the Lankan team is now awaiting the results of a second PCR test on Sunday morning as doubts are cast on the three-match series. Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Toss at 12:00 PM; Vaas, two other players test positive The first ODI which is due to begin at 12:30 pm (IST) is now unsure to go as per schedule. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials have said the game is unlikely to be called off.READ: Sri Lanka's Bangladesh ODIs to 'go ahead' despite positive COVID-19 cases The ODI series also falls under the World Cup Super League.Series Itinerary1st ODI - May 23, Dhaka2nd ODI - May 25, Dhaka3rd ODI - May 28, Dhaka Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.