Sri Lanka's Vaas, Udana and Fernando test COVID-19 positive ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent - bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana and newcomer Shiran Fernando - have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to reports, the Lankan team is now awaiting the results of a second PCR test on Sunday morning as doubts are cast on the three-match series.

The first ODI which is due to begin at 12:30 pm (IST) is now unsure to go as per schedule. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials have said the game is unlikely to be called off.

The ODI series also falls under the World Cup Super League.

Series Itinerary

1st ODI - May 23, Dhaka

2nd ODI - May 25, Dhaka

3rd ODI - May 28, Dhaka