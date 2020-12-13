State government asks MCA to postpone AGM

The Government of Maharashtra has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to postpone its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from the scheduled December 18 to the Christmas week citing COVID-19 guidelines.

Since the MCA has 329 members - more than the maximum permissible number for a public gathering allowed by the state government - the MCA had sought special permission from the government after circulating the notice and agenda of the AGM to its members last month.

In his reply to the MCA dated December 11, chief secretary Sanjay Kumar has given a conditional permission for hosting the AGM in December last week according to COVID-19 guidelines. “Considering the COVID-19 outbreak, we can grant permission for organising the AGM during the public holidays over month-end after Christmas provided the MCA adheres to all the health and guidelines,” states the letter, accessed by Sportstar.

The MCA apex council will now meet on Monday to decide the rescheduled date. Since the AGM notice and agenda has been circulated and the state government has asked for the postponement, it is believed that a fresh notice does not need to be circulated.