English actor Stephen Fry to become next MCC president

English actor and comedian Stephen Fry is all set to become the next president of the Maryleborne Cricket Club (MCC).

Fry's initiation was announced by current president Clare Connor during the annual MCC general meeting on Wednesday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

“I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next President of MCC. It is a Club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling," Fry said.

The 64-year-old who has been a member of the prestigious club since 2011, will take up the role from October 1 2022. An avid cricket supporter, Fry became just the second non-cricketing individual to deliver the MCC Cowdrey Lecture in November 2021.