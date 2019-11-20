Wasim Akram tells Pakistan bowlers not to get distracted by Smith's stance

The build-up to Pakistan’s Test series against Australia has been dominated by the talk of the ways the visiting bowlers could stop Steve Smith from scoring heavily. After Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq opined that pitching the ball on a blind spot common to all batsmen consistently could be key to restricting him, former captain and fast bowling great Wasim Akram said that bowlers should concentrate on their own plans and not get distracted by Smith’s stance and movement at the crease.

“I played against the greats of the game ... but Smithy’s very, very different,” Akram was quoted as saying by nine.com.au. “Sometimes he stands outside off stump, sometimes he stands middle, sometimes leg stump.”

Read: Azam's best yet to come, says Ricky Ponting

“Concentrate on what you want, don’t follow his stance, his movement and go for your plans, not his,” he said.

Smith accrued 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in seven Ashes innings on his return to the Australian Test side following a one-year ban. He has since continued that form into the T20I series that Australia played against Pakistan.

The first Test between the two sides will be played in Brisbane starting on November 21.