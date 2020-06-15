Steve Smith: ‘Ravindra Jadeja best fielder in the game now’

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the game right now, according to Australian batting star Steve Smith, who also rated K.L. Rahul as the most impressive among the younger crop.

Smith, who answered questions sent in by his fans on Instagram on Sunday, also said the Indian Premier League is his favourite tournament to play in.

Jadeja, known for his quick and sharp fielding tactics, has earned praise from several former players and respect from the current stars. Smith also acknowledged his brilliance on the field.

When asked about the best fielder among the current lot of players Smith replied it was Jadeja.

When quizzed about which Indian player has impressed him the most, the Australian batting mainstay said: “KL Rahul. Very good player (sic)!”

Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India, has become a regular member of the national team in white-ball cricket. Besides showcasing his skills with the willow, Rahul also bears the responsibility of being the wicketkeeper in the limited overs format.

Smith responded to a question on M.S. Dhoni saying the former Indian skipper is a “Legend! Mr Cool”. He called the current captain Virat Kohli a “freak” when it comes to batting ability.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman, who rated his first innings his 144 at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test last year as his favourite Test knock till date, said the Indian Premier League (IPL) is his favourite tournament.

“Tough to beat the IPL. Playing with and against the best players from around the world.”

India is scheduled to travel to Australia for a full series later this year and the 31-year-old said: “Can’t wait. Going to be awesome.”