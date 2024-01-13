MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests

Smith will be replacing now-retired David Warner as the opener for the upcoming home Tests against the West Indies.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 15:23 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australia’s Steve Smith in action.
Australia’s Steve Smith in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Steve Smith in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Gearing up to open batting for Australia in Tests, Steve Smith on Saturday asserted that it was not a new role for him since he has the experience batting at No. 3 and he likes the challenge of facing the new ball.

Smith will be replacing now-retired David Warner as the opener for the upcoming home Tests against the West Indies.

Warner played his final series earlier this month at home against Pakistan.

Although the likes of Cam Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw were tipped to take Warner’s spot, the former two were surprisingly omitted from the squad, while the latter has been named as a reserve in the team.

READ | IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes bilateral T20I series against India ‘big step in the right direction’

With Smith set to open alongside Usman Khawaja, he said that he had been waiting for a long time to bat up the order, especially since Marnus Labuschagne has been batting at No. 3 lately.

“Since Marnus has been back playing at No.3, I’ve been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time. I don’t like waiting to bat, so I thought why don’t I put my hand up and have a crack up top? That way, you can get Cameron Green in and you’re playing your best six batters,” he told Fox Sports.

“I am (excited). I like facing the newer ball. If you look back to the 2019 Ashes, I was in pretty early there most of the time where I was facing the new ball.” “I batted No.3 from a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball. So, it’s nothing new or foreign to me. I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it, and I’m looking forward to that challenge.” Smith opened for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunders during their recent Big Bash League clash but failed to produce any fireworks, getting dismissed for a golden duck.

Related Topics

David Warner /

Steve Smith /

Australia /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE India vs Australia score, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v AUS updates, When, where to watch, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Round 2 Updates, January 13: Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests
    PTI
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2019: India’s previous performance at the Asian continental event; squad, group stage fixtures; results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests
    PTI
  2. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes bilateral T20I series against India ‘big step in the right direction’
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Hasan to step down as BCB president, takes up Ministry role
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score Round 2 Updates, January 13: Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE India vs Australia score, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v AUS updates, When, where to watch, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Round 2 Updates, January 13: Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests
    PTI
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2019: India’s previous performance at the Asian continental event; squad, group stage fixtures; results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment