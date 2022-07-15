Cricket

Stokes rested from South Africa series

15 July, 2022 22:45 IST
 Ben Stokes of England chases a ball to the boundary during the 2nd Royal London Series One Day International between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2022, in London, England.

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has been rested from the home T20 series against South Africa as part of the team's workload management.

Stokes, who is currently playing the ODI series against India, will also feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19 before being rested from the T20 series starting July 27.

"To manage the workload and fitness of England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes, he will not feature in the Vitality IT20 series and The Hundred competition, which is due to start next month," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Friday.

Seamer Matthew Potts has been included in the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer, including the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Spinner Adil Rashid returns to both T20 and ODI squads after missing the series against India to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Jonny Bairstow has been included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series.

