New Zealand vs England: Stuart Broad returns for first Test in Mount Maunganui

Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum’s team for England’s 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.

14 February, 2023 18:12 IST
Stuart Broad during a practice session.

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return for England for the first test in their two-match series against New Zealand which starts in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum’s team for England’s 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter. He joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England’s pace attack.

The match is going ahead despite a state of emergency being declared in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrille, which has brought widespread flooding, landslides and forced evacuations in the North Island.

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

