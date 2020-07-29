Cricket Cricket Stuart Broad moves to third spot in ICC rankings for bowlers Broad also rose three places to be 11th among Test match all-rounders. PTI Dubai 29 July, 2020 15:56 IST Stuart Broad was the player of the series for his 16 wickets in two matches. - Getty Images for ECB PTI Dubai 29 July, 2020 15:56 IST Stuart Broad progressed seven places to grab the third position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC player rankings.The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best position since August 2016 when he was third. The 34-year-old has also went up seven places with the bat after his quick-fire 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th.Another England bowler to advance in the rankings was Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.ALSO READ | Woakes in England's unsung hero - Alec StewartEngland opener Rory Burns rose 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at Old Trafford, the first time the 29-year-old left-hander has moved into the top 20.Ollie Pope reached a career-best 46th position, gaining 24 slots on the back of his 91 in his only innings of the match, while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler’s knock of 67 lifted him from 50th to 44th.For the West Indies, Shai Hope has gained two slots to reach 68th position while pacer Kemar Roach has moved a place to reach 15th place after grabbing four wickets in England’s first innings. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos