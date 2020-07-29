Yuvraj Singh to Stuart Broad: You are a legend!

England fast bowler Stuart Broad entered the 500-wicket club and thus, leading to a 2-1 Test series win against the West Indies in Manchester on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old made his international debut in 2006 and a year later, the six sixes assault in the T20 World Cup from Yuvraj Singh had questioned his credentials as a bowler.

Yuvraj had left a heartwarming message on Broad’s t-shirt after the game, and on Wednesday, the two-time World Cup winner from India yet again stood up for the pacer on social media.

Whenever Broad did well, the six sixes episode have been the talking point among the Indian fans. Yuvraj requested them to respect the bowler citing his giant leap in these 13 years.

“I’m sure every time I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke – it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Yuvraj’s assault in that game had also helped him to a 12-ball 50, which is still the fastest half-century in T20Is.

Broad, however, is a red-ball specialist now. His last T20I appearance came in the T20 World Cup in 2014, while the last ODI outing came in 2016.

In 140 Tests, he picked up 501 wickets at an average of 27.94. The ODI record is pretty handsome too; 178 wickets in 121 games. And in T20Is, he finished with 65 wickets in 56 games.