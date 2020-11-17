Sudeep Tyagi retires from all forms of cricket

Right-arm medium fast bowler, Sudeep Tyagi, who featured for India in four ODIs and a lone T20I, has announced retirement from all forms of the game.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer, who was also a part of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, has thanked Mahendra Singh Dhoni - under whom he played for India - Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina and RP Singh for guiding him.

“Cricket is my very existence and soul. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead, we must let go. Having said that I could have played more and given more to the country,” Tyagi wrote in a statement.

“I am cricket and nothing in my life will be above it. I am most thankful to my father, who held me and and took me to practice everyday with a vision to see me play for India. Even today, he wishes to see me in blue jersey again, his love for cricket and country is unparalleled,” he wrote.

In his statement, he also thanked his first coach Vipin Vats and Gyanendra Pandey - who was the coach of Uttar Pradesh when Tyagi made his debut for the state team.

Tyagi burst onto the scene with, scalping 41 wickets in the Ranji Trophy in 2007-08 season and he was spotted by Kaif and Pandey.

He made his debut early as Uttar Pradesh’s leading pacer Shalabh Srivastava joined the rebel Indian Cricket League. While injury plagued his career, Tyagi made heads turn in his debut season. In 2009, he played for India when Sri Lanka toured the country, but failed to cement his place.