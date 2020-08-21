Narine stars again in Trinbago Knight Riders victory

Sunil Narine’s all-round display which included a second straight half-century propelled Trinbago Knight Riders to the top of the Hero CPL table with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahas.

In another rain affected game St Lucia Zouks beat Barbados Tridents by seven wickets courtesy (D/L) method.

After the first set of two matches each, only Trinbago has two wins, while Guyana Amazon Warriors, Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs and Tridents have one win each. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost both matches.

As it Happened

Trinbago electing to field had Jamaica Tallawahs struggling from the start as Ali Khan and Jayden Seales and then Narine (1/19 in 4 overs) regularly chipped away at the line-up.

Glenn Phillips (58) and later, Asif Ali (22) and Andre Russell (25) put some resistance but it was never enough as the team reached a modest 135 for eight.

Chasing the target, Trinbago lost Lendl Simmons on the third ball of the innings but the in-form Narine (53 off 38 balls with two sixes and seven fours) and Colin Munro (49 not out with five fours and two sixes) put on 75 for the second wicket in a shade over 10 overs.

That made it comfortable. Narine, while being severe on spin, was also harsh on the pace from Russell.

Even after Narine’s dismissal, Munro stayed on for a while more and ensured there were no mishaps as Trinbago coasted to a seven-wicket win with 1.5 overs to spare.

In the other match, St Lucia restricted Barbados to 131 for 7 in 18.1 overs when rain stopped play.

St Lucia required 47 in 5 overs as per D/L target which IT surpassed in 4.1 overs courtesy Afghanistan All-rounder Mohammad Nabi’s 15 off 6 balls apart from 1/19 in four overs while bowling.

Brief Scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 136/3 (Narine 53, Munro 49*, DM Bravo 14; Mujeeb 1/13, Edwards 1/19, Lamichhane 1/30) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 135/8 (Phillips 58, Russell 25, Asif 22; Seales 2/21, Ali Khan 2/25, Fawad 1/18, Narine 1/19) by 7 wickets.

Barbados Tridents 131/7 in 18.1 overs (Johnson Charles 35, Scott Kuggeleijn 2/28, Mohammed Nabi 1/19)lost to St Lucia Zouks (target 47 in 5 overs) 50 for 3 (Mohammed Nabi 15 off 6 balls).