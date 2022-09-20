Cricket

Sunrisers Eastern Cape full squad list after SA20 player auction

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 11:50 IST
Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for 9.2 million rand.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for 9.2 million rand. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has appointed Adrian Birrell as head coach. He will be assisted by Baakier Abrahams, Hemang Badani and Dale Steyn.

Here’s the full updated squad of Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse

