Sunrisers Eastern Cape full squad list after SA20 player auction

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has appointed Adrian Birrell as head coach. He will be assisted by Baakier Abrahams, Hemang Badani and Dale Steyn.

Here’s the full updated squad of Sunrisers Eastern Cape.