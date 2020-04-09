Cricket Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad to donate ₹10 lakh for COVID-19 relief Sunrisers’ initiative draws praise from team captain David Warner. PTI New Delhi 09 April, 2020 20:14 IST In this picture taken on Thursday, police is stationed at the fenced-off Payakapuram area of Vijayawada where three COVID-19 positive cases were reported. As on Wednesday, reports from the State health departments put the number of confirmed cases at 5,598. - V. RAJU PTI New Delhi 09 April, 2020 20:14 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League club, on Thursday decided to donate ₹10 crore to aid in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.“Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating ₹10 crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures (sic),” the club announced on Twitter.Sunrisers’ initiative drew praise from the team’s captain David Warner. “How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers,” Warner tweeted.ALSO READ | Sai Praneeth donates ₹4 lakh to charityOther IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have also pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES fund set up by the government to fight against against the pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos