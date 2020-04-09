Sunrisers Hyderabad to donate ₹10 lakh for COVID-19 relief

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League club, on Thursday decided to donate ₹10 crore to aid in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating ₹10 crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures (sic),” the club announced on Twitter.

Sunrisers’ initiative drew praise from the team’s captain David Warner. “How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers,” Warner tweeted.

Other IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have also pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES fund set up by the government to fight against against the pandemic.