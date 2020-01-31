Super Over, India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: As it happened

There is no end to New Zealand’s Super Over woes. The Kiwis lost their second Super Over in a row — a rare instance in a bilateral series — to India in Wellington on Friday.

It was their seventh loss in a Super Over.

Chasing 166, New Zealand looked set for victory with 11 needed off the last two overs. But fast bowler Navdeep Saini tightened the screws in the 19th over, conceding only four runs.

Seven wickets fell in Shardul Thakur’s final over. Ross Taylor (24 off 18) was caught by Shreyas Iyer at midwicket, Seifert (57 off 39) was run out, Daryl Mitchell (4 off 3) was caught by Shivam Dube at cover and in the final ball — with two runs needed — Mitchell Santner (2 off 2) was run out.

READ| Thakur, Rahul help India seal Super Over thriller in Wellington

In the Super Over, New Zealand — without regular skipper Kane Williamson — sent Colin Munro and Seifert to face Jasprit Bumrah.

Iyer dropped Seifert in the first ball. He ran two and hit a boundary in the next ball. He was dropped again in the third ball, this time by K.L. Rahul behind the wicket. Bumrah finally got rid of Seifert in the fourth ball; Washington Sundar took a catch at deep cover.

Munro found another boundary in the fifth ball and ran a single to finish with 13 runs in the over.

Needing 14 to win, K.L. Rahul smashed Tim Southee for a six and a four in the first two balls. In the third ball, Scott Kuggeleijn caught him but the damage had been done.

Virat Kohli ran a couple and smashed a boundary to finish things off with a ball to spare.