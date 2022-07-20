Cricket

SC adjourns BCCI plea seeking extended tenure for Ganguly, Shah to Thursday

The ‘cooling-off period’ was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

Team Sportstar
20 July, 2022 12:46 IST
20 July, 2022 12:46 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The plea also included changes in a slew of other amendments to its Constitution.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The plea also included changes in a slew of other amendments to its Constitution. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ‘cooling-off period’ was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking an extended tenure for its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to Thursday. The Ganguly-led panel had taken charge of the BCCI in October 2019.

Also Read
Retired Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran appointed BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer

The plea also included changes in other amendments to its constitution.

The BCCI urged the court to revise a rule in its new constitution, which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year ‘cooling-off period’ after six successive years in the BCCI or any state association.

The ‘cooling-off period’ was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

In its 2018 judgement, the Supreme Court had seen eye-to-eye with Justice Lodha’s conclusion that “the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies”. 

To this end, the court supported the recommendation that cricket administrators should undergo a “cooling-off period” before contesting elections to the BCCI or state associations.

Ganguly started as secretary at the Cricket Association of Bengal in 2014, following which he became the association's president. He was re-elected in September 2019 before moving to the BCCI in October that year.

Meanwhile, Shah was elected as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in 2014 and took charge as the BCCI secretary in 2019

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us