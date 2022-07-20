The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking an extended tenure for its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to Thursday. The Ganguly-led panel had taken charge of the BCCI in October 2019.

The plea also included changes in other amendments to its constitution.

The BCCI urged the court to revise a rule in its new constitution, which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year ‘cooling-off period’ after six successive years in the BCCI or any state association.

The ‘cooling-off period’ was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

In its 2018 judgement, the Supreme Court had seen eye-to-eye with Justice Lodha’s conclusion that “the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies”.

To this end, the court supported the recommendation that cricket administrators should undergo a “cooling-off period” before contesting elections to the BCCI or state associations.

Ganguly started as secretary at the Cricket Association of Bengal in 2014, following which he became the association's president. He was re-elected in September 2019 before moving to the BCCI in October that year.

Meanwhile, Shah was elected as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in 2014 and took charge as the BCCI secretary in 2019