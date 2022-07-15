Cricket

SC may list BCCI’s plea to make amendments in its Constitution next week

The case is significant for the BCCI as the date of amendments may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 15 July, 2022 18:04 IST
File picture of Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly and Arun Dhumal during the Annual General Meeting in October 2019.

File picture of Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly and Arun Dhumal during the Annual General Meeting in October 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday said it may list for next week a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make amendments in its Constitution.

In an oral mentioning before Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, for the BCCI, said the COVID-19 pandemic had come in the way of a substantive hearing of its application which was filed in 2020.

Cooling-off period

The BCCI has urged the court to revise a rule in its new Constitution which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year ‘cooling-off period’ after six successive years in the BCCI or any State association.

The 'cooling-off period' was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

"This application was filed two years ago and it came up in April. Amendments are in the pipeline," Mr. Patwalia submitted during the mentioning.

The court had adjourned the case on April 16, 2021 after the amicus curiae sought time to compile the submissions of the various lawyers.

In its 2018 judgement, the Supreme Court had seen eye-to-eye with Justice Lodha's conclusion that "the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies". To this end, the court had supported the recommendation of the Justice Lodha panel that cricket administrators should undergo a “cooling-off period” before contesting elections to the BCCI or State associations.

