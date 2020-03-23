Raina, wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.



Rio is the couple's second child. Earlier, they had been blessed with daughter Gracia in May 2016.

“The beginning of all things — wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother — Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life,” Raina said in a tweet posting a picture of his new born baby.

Raina’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also congratulated the couple on Twitter saying: “Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to @_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily.”

CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh also tweeted out a congratulatory message.





Congratulations @ImRaina and Priyanka for the baby boy ❤ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 23, 2020

The left—handed batsman is the second highest run—getter in the IPL, behind India captain Virat Kohli with 5,368 runs from 193 matches.