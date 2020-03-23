Cricket Cricket Raina, wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy The baby boy, named Rio Raina, is the couple's second child. Team Sportstar Chennai 23 March, 2020 17:20 IST Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka and son Rio. - Twitter Team Sportstar Chennai 23 March, 2020 17:20 IST Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.Rio is the couple's second child. Earlier, they had been blessed with daughter Gracia in May 2016.“The beginning of all things — wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother — Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life,” Raina said in a tweet posting a picture of his new born baby.READ | Want people to call me Babar, not Kohli: Haider Ali Raina’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also congratulated the couple on Twitter saying: “Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to @_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily.” Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to @_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily. pic.twitter.com/Uz2SYEKHGR— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 23, 2020 CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh also tweeted out a congratulatory message. Congratulations @ImRaina and Priyanka for the baby boy ❤— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 23, 2020 The left—handed batsman is the second highest run—getter in the IPL, behind India captain Virat Kohli with 5,368 runs from 193 matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos