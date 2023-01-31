Suryakumar Yadav on playing in Ahmedabad against NZ: I’ve returned to where it all began

India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav makes his return to the venue where he made his international debut, in a T20I against England nearly a couple of years ago.

“When I came to the dressing room, I told our team manager that I’ve returned to where it all began. I have great memories here,” Suryakumar said in a press conference ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand here.

“This is a beautiful stadium, with an amazing crowd. It will be an exciting game tomorrow,” Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar did not find any fault in the spin-friendly pitches used in the first two T20Is. This was in contrast to captain Hardik Pandya describing the Lucknow surface as a “shocker”.

“Red soil, black soil - it doesn’t matter what soil you play on. This is not in your control. We did what we could and adapted to the situation in the last match. It was low-scoring, but it was an exciting game. Any game, be it T20 or 50-over, if there is competition between the teams, it will be exciting. The wicket does not matter a lot. We must accept the challenge and move on,” Suryakumar, who made a match-winning unbeaten 31-ball 26 at Lucknow, said.

The Mumbai batter has been named in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia. It is a chance for Suryakumar to translate his white-ball success to the longest format. “Obviously everyone wants to play Test cricket. When you start your domestic career, you start with red ball cricket. It will be exciting. But at the same time, I’m focussed on tomorrow’s game,” Suryakumar said.