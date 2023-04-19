Suryakumar Yadav continues to be world’s No. 1 T20I batter

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for men. Yadav has 906 rating points, 100 ahead of second-placed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (798).

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the next best Indian batter on the list on 15.

Among bowlers, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the top-ranked Indian on 14th, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dropped to 19. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is second on the all-rounders’ list, behind Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

Ten wickets in three T20Is has helped Haris Rauf catapult Shadab Khan to become the top-ranked Pakistan bowler. Rauf picked up back-to-back four-wicket hauls against New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series, winning the Player of the Match in the first game.

The Pakistan quick was just ahead of Shaheen Afridi last week and behind Shadab, who was 12th in the T20I bowling rankings. Ten wickets spread across the first three T20Is have seen Rauf move up five places in the rankings to occupy the 11th spot.