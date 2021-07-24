Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Jayant Yadav called up for Test series against England

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Jayant Yadav will be flying to England as replacements for three India players ruled out of the Test series against England due to injury.

This is Suryakumar's maiden Test call-up.

The three players ruled out of the series are Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. While Shubman suffered shin splints suffered during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Avesh dislocated a thumb during the warm-up game against County XI, and Washington aggravated his finger injury.

A senior BCCI office-bearer confirmed the development.

"Yes, Prithvi, Surya and Jayant will be flying to England. Whether they will fly in the middle of the T20 Internationals (Prithvi and Suryakumar are part of the T20 team in Sri Lanka for a T20 series) or post that is being worked out.

"But yes, these three are our replacement players for Test series in England. They might just leave after the three T20 Internationals but we will get the confirmation in another three days," the senior official told PTI.

In-form Shaw

It is understood that Shaw's form has impressed the team management and Agarwal's current rhythm isn't the greatest. However, with quarantine rules in place, it is not clear if Suryakumar and Shaw can make it in time for the first Test after completing their hard quarantine.

Jayant, an all-rounder, seems to have got the nod because of his expertise with the bat. He also will be a steady net bowler unless R. Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja suffer from any injury in a long series.

Suryakumar's assertive batting could be used during some point in the series as Ajinkya Rahane's hamstring injury will keep the team concerned.

"In any case, if Ajinkya misses the first Test, it will be K. L. Rahul who will bat in the middle order in Nottingham. The team management is still confident that Ajinkya might be all right before the Nottingham Test."