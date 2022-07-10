Suryakumar Yadav struck his first T20 hundred, off 48 balls, in the final game against England, which the host side won by 17 runs in Nottingham on Sunday. India, though, won the T20I series 2-1.

Suryakumar reached the landmark with a boundary off David Willey. He had reached his 50 off 32 balls and went from 50 to 1oo in just 16 balls. He is the fifth Indian to hit a T20I hundred. India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina round up the list.

Chasing 216 to win, India was reeling at 31 for 3 when Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer added 119 off 61 balls for the fourth wicket to bring the visiting side back into the game. He was eventually caught off Moeen Ali for a 55-ball 117, having struck six sixes and 14 fours.

Suryakumar had a productive IPL for Mumbai Indians before being ruled out with a forearm injury. He scored 303 runs at an average of 43.28 and strike rate of 145.67 in eight innings last season.