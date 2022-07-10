Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav slams 55-ball 117, his first T20 hundred

Suryakumar had reached 50 off 32 balls. He is the fifth Indian to hit a T20I hundred.

Team Sportstar
10 July, 2022 22:21 IST
10 July, 2022 22:21 IST
Suryakumar Yadav is the fifth Indian to hit a T20I hundred. India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina round up the list.

Suryakumar Yadav is the fifth Indian to hit a T20I hundred. India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina round up the list. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Suryakumar had reached 50 off 32 balls. He is the fifth Indian to hit a T20I hundred.

Suryakumar Yadav struck his first T20 hundred, off 48 balls, in the final game against England, which the host side won by 17 runs in Nottingham on Sunday. India, though, won the T20I series 2-1.

Suryakumar reached the landmark with a boundary off David Willey. He had reached his 50 off 32 balls and went from 50 to 1oo in just 16 balls. He is the fifth Indian to hit a T20I hundred. India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina round up the list.

Chasing 216 to win, India was reeling at 31 for 3 when Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer added 119 off 61 balls for the fourth wicket to bring the visiting side back into the game. He was eventually caught off Moeen Ali for a 55-ball 117, having struck six sixes and 14 fours.

Suryakumar had a productive IPL for Mumbai Indians before being ruled out with a forearm injury. He scored 303 runs at an average of 43.28 and strike rate of 145.67 in eight innings last season.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

India vs England Day 4 5th Test Review: Short-ball blues, Bairstow's purple patch

India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Review: Pujara goes old school, Bairstow plays Bazball

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us