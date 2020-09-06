Cricket Cricket Sussex pacer Claydon suspended for applying hand sanitiser on ball The 37-year-old right-arm medium pacer has been accused of applying hand sanitiser in a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets. PTI London 06 September, 2020 11:50 IST Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his county side Sussex for allegedly applying hand sanitiser on the ball. (Representative Image) - Getty Images PTI London 06 September, 2020 11:50 IST English first-class cricketer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his county side Sussex for allegedly applying hand sanitiser on the ball.The 37-year-old right-arm medium pacer has been accused of applying hand sanitiser in a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets. The value of allrounders The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation into the case.“Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage,” Sussex said in a statement on their website. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni faces Jadeja in nets as CSK begins training As per strict health protocols laid down by the ICC and cricket boards of different countries, players are barred from using saliva to shine the ball. As a substitute, the use of artificial substances is also not allowed.The suspension means the veteran pacer will not feature in Sussex’s 14-member squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos