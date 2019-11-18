Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali: All-round Harshal Patel seals massive win for Haryana Harshal Patel struck a gritty 82 as Haryana finished its league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on a winning note, thumping Meghalaya by 99 runs. Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 18 November, 2019 14:28 IST Haryana's Harshal Patel, who played for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL last season, put on an all-round show against Meghalaya. - Sandeep Saxena Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 18 November, 2019 14:28 IST Harshal Patel struck a gritty 82 as Haryana finished its league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on a winning note, thumping Meghalaya by 99 runs.Despite having qualified for the Super League -- which begins in Surat later this week -- the Haryana batsmen guarded against a laid-back approach, amassing 202-6 against an inexperienced Meghalaya bowling line-up.In reply, the team from the North East could only muster 103/9. Put in to bat, Harayana suffered early setbacks, losing two of its top batsmen -- Chaitanya Bishnoi and Himanshu Rana -- in quick succession. But Patel held the fort, with a breezy 40-ball 82 including five boundaries and seven sixes.Rahul Tewatia and Amit Mishra's quick-fire knocks in the death overs helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark. Patel returned to hurt Meghalaya again, this time with the ball; picking up three wickets to leave the opposition reeling. Abhay Negi, a day after setting the record for scoring the fastest fifty in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, fell for 25 and couldn't prevent Meghalaya from slumping to a humbling defeat.Brief scoresHaryana 202-6 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 82, Rahul Tewatia not out 31; Sanjay Yadav 2-24, Amiangshu Sen 2-19) beat Meghalaya 103-9 (Abhay Negi 25, Sanjay Yadav 21; Ravi Teja 21; Harshal Patel 3-22) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.