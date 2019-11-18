Syed Mushtaq Ali: All-round Harshal Patel seals massive win for Haryana

Harshal Patel struck a gritty 82 as Haryana finished its league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on a winning note, thumping Meghalaya by 99 runs.

Despite having qualified for the Super League -- which begins in Surat later this week -- the Haryana batsmen guarded against a laid-back approach, amassing 202-6 against an inexperienced Meghalaya bowling line-up.

In reply, the team from the North East could only muster 103/9.

Put in to bat, Harayana suffered early setbacks, losing two of its top batsmen -- Chaitanya Bishnoi and Himanshu Rana -- in quick succession. But Patel held the fort, with a breezy 40-ball 82 including five boundaries and seven sixes.

Rahul Tewatia and Amit Mishra's quick-fire knocks in the death overs helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark. Patel returned to hurt Meghalaya again, this time with the ball; picking up three wickets to leave the opposition reeling. Abhay Negi, a day after setting the record for scoring the fastest fifty in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, fell for 25 and couldn't prevent Meghalaya from slumping to a humbling defeat.