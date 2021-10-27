Ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, four Mumbai players test positive 

Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, four cricketers from the Mumbai team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-member squad, led by Ajinkya Rahane, was set to leave for Guwahati on Wednesday, when the RT-PCR reports of the four players - Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki and Sairaj Patil - returned positive. They were immediately sent back home, while the other players were allowed to board the flight.

It is believed that the four players may be allowed to travel to later, if the subsequent reports come negative.

The mandatory tests were conducted before the team's departure. They will have to enter the bio-bubble after reaching Guwahati.

It is likely that the selection committee will announce replacement players soon.The tournament begins on November 4.