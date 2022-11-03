Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy semifinals where Punjab takes on Himachal at the Eden Gardens.

Punjab takes on Himachal Pradesh in the first semifinal at 11:00 AM while Mumbai faces Vidarbha at 4:30 PM in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy semifinals at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Himachal 55/3 vs Punjab: Abhishek Sharma has picked his second wicket and ends Ankush Bains’ scratchy innings in the middle. Bains tried to play the slow sweep but couldn’t get the timing as the ball hit the top end of the bat and Mandeep took a clean catch at deep mid-wicket to leave Himachal three down. Sumeet Verma and Akash Vasisht are out in the middle and the duo has a job in their hands.

Himachal 36/2 vs Punjab: Abhimanyu Rana, the impact player, couldn’t make any impact as Baltej Singh bounced out Rana who fell while trying to hook a back of length delivery. The fall of Prashant saw Himachal sending Rana as an impact player but the move didn’t pay dividends as Rana added just two runs to the score off 7 balls. Punjab making most of the opportunity of winning the toss and bowling first. Ankush Bains has spent around 30 minutes in the middle and he needs to find a partner and string a partnership to bail Himachal out of trouble. Siddharth Kaul into the attack and bowling in tandem with Baltej.

Himachal 28/1 vs Punjab: Prashant Chopra and Ankush Bains started well to give Himachal a fine start but spinner Abhishek Sharma got the breakthrough as he removed Chopra, who was looking in good touch after smashing a couple of delicious boundaries. The opener tried to whip the spinner but couldn’t get the required elevation and hit it straight to Anmolpreet Singh at mid-wicket. Punjab strikes early after opting to bowl first.

Toss: Punjab opts to bowl first

Himachal Pradesh Playing XI: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan(c), Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ekant Sen, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Punjab will start favourites, given the form Shubman Gill is in but Himachal will be riding high on confidence after defeating Bengal in the quarterfinals.

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Semifinal 1: Match Info

Tournament: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

When: November 03, 2022, Thursday

Match Time: 11:00 AM

Match Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Punjab Squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmol Malhotra, Ashwani Kumar, Nehal Wadhera, Pukhraj Mann, Gaurav Chaudhary

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Ankush Bains (wk), Rishi Dhawan (c), Prashant Chopra, Sumeet Verma, Nitin Sharma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ekant Sen, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Gurvinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora, Digvijay Rangi, Sidharth Sharma

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Semifinal 2: Match Info

Tournament: Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2022

When: November 03, 2022, Thursday

Match Time: 4:30 PM

Match Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pruthvipal Solanki, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore

Vidarbha Squad: Akshay Wadkar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Atharva Taide, Sanjay Raghunath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Kapse, Sooraj Rai, Aman Mokhade

Live Streaming Info

Disney + Hotstar will Live Stream the Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh semifinal 1 match and Mumbai vs Vidarbha semifinal 2 match.

Preview

The star-studded Mumbai will rely on its depth against a competent Vidarbha in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team, packed with well-known batters such as Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, showed the capability of its long batting line-up when it notched up a two-wicket win over Saurashtra in the quarterfinals.

Mumbai bowling, comprising proven wicket-takers such as Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tanush Kotian, have served the team well and will be ready to give their best against their Maharashtra opposition.

Vidarbha has benefitted from the good showing of its batters including Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhede and Atharva Taide so far and will expect them to rise to the occasion.

Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Sarwate and Darshan Nalkande checked Delhi’s progress in the last-eight and will look to do so against Mumbai.

In the other semifinal, Himachal Pradesh may face a tough challenge against a formidable Punjab.

Punjab, consisting of last match’s centurion Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, has enough resources in the batting department.

Led by ace pacer Siddharth Kaul, whose role was crucial in thwarting Karnataka, Punjab’s bowling attack has a few potent weapons in Baltej Singh and Mayank Markande.

Himachal, which pipped host Bengal, will bank on the experienced Prashant Chopra and fine finisher Akash Vashisht in batting and the utility trio of all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, K.D. Singh, Mayank Dagar and Vaibhav Arora in bowling.

Semifinal fixtures: Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh (11 a.m.), Mumbai vs Vidarbha (4.30 p.m.).