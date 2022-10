Domestic heavyweights like Mumbai and Karnataka aim to enter the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Sportstar gets you all the LIVE Updates including results from other matches.

Good morning folks and we are set for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali matches. First up, starting at 9:00 AM, it’s Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Hyderabad vs Manipur and Mizoram vs Rajasthan. Stay tuned as we get you all the live updates.

Hyderabad vs Manipur: Manipur 13/4 - Hyderabad’s decision to bowl first has paid dividends as it has made an early breakthrough. Tanay Thyagarajan dismisses Nitesh for a duck and then E Sanketh cleans up Karnajit Y and castles Priyojit K to put Manipur in early trouble. Anikethreddy then joins the party by removing Johnson to put Hyderanad on top.

Today Matches

Hyderabad vs Manipur, Elite Group B

Toss: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Mizoram vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A

Toss: Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite Group C

Toss: Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to field first

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Goa vs Puducherry, Elite Group B

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Odisha, Elite Group E

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow

Jharkhand vs Sikkim, Elite Group E

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Andhra vs Baroda, Elite Group D

Daly College Ground, Indore

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland, Elite Group D

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Haryana vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group A

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Delhi vs Tripura, Elite Group B

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Kerala vs Meghalaya, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Bengal vs Chandigarh, Elite Group E

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Bihar vs Gujarat, Elite Group D

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Railways vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot