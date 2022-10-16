Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy live score: Umesh Yadav gets Prithvi Shaw; Mumbai 35/1 in 3 overs vs Vidarbha

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2022 SMAT matches being held across India.

Umesh Yadav has got the big fish. Prithvi Shaw has been clean bowled for a 13-ball 19. Shaw had hit Umesh for a six earlier in the over. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in at 3 and has already hit a six off Umesh..

Nalkande is sharing the new-ball duties. Shaw is up and running with three boundaries off Nalkande’s bowling. Vidarbha will be wary of Shaw’s power-hitting abilities. Nalkande has conceded 13 off his first over.

Prithvi Shaw and Aman Khan are opening the batting for Mumbai. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for Vidarbha. Mumbai have raced to 9/0 in the first over. Aman’s already got a boundary under his belt while Shaw has been watchful.

Vidarbha have won the toss and chosen to field first. Yet another opportunity for Mumbai captain Shaw to get his team off to a flying start.

SQUADS MUMBAI XI Prithvi Shaw (c) Harddik Tamore (wk) Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal S N Khan S Z Mulani Tanush Kotian Dhawal Kulkarni Tushar U Deshpande Shivam Dube Aman Khan Sairaj B Patil VIDARBHA XI A V Wadkar (c) J M Sharma (wk) Atharva Taide A Mokhade A V Wankhade S B Dubey A K Karnewar D G Nalkande Umesh Yadav Y R Thakur A A Sarvate

Mumbai comes into this match riding on a hat-trick of wins. Prithvi Shaw served yet another reminder to the national selectors with a blistering 61-ball 134 against Assam to help Mumbai register its third win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A on Friday. Mumbai, which is yet to win a domestic T20 title, will be hoping for Shaw to continue his silken touch with the willow against Vidarbha today.