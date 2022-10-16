Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy live score: Umesh Yadav gets Prithvi Shaw; Mumbai 35/1 in 3 overs vs Vidarbha

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy live score: Follow live updates, commentary and highlights from the SMAT 2022 matches being held across India.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 16 October, 2022 09:17 IST
Last Updated: 16 October, 2022 09:17 IST
Prithvi Shaw has been on fire with the bat lately.

Prithvi Shaw has been on fire with the bat lately. | Photo Credit: PTI

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy live score: Follow live updates, commentary and highlights from the SMAT 2022 matches being held across India.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2022 SMAT matches being held across India.

MUMBAI vs VIDARBHA

Umesh Yadav has got the big fish. Prithvi Shaw has been clean bowled for a 13-ball 19. Shaw had hit Umesh for a six earlier in the over. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in at 3 and has already hit a six off Umesh..

MUMBAI vs VIDARBHA

Nalkande is sharing the new-ball duties. Shaw is up and running with three boundaries off Nalkande’s bowling. Vidarbha will be wary of Shaw’s power-hitting abilities. Nalkande has conceded 13 off his first over.

MUMBAI vs VIDARBHA

Prithvi Shaw and Aman Khan are opening the batting for Mumbai. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for Vidarbha. Mumbai have raced to 9/0 in the first over. Aman’s already got a boundary under his belt while Shaw has been watchful.

MUMBAI vs VIDARBHA

Vidarbha have won the toss and chosen to field first. Yet another opportunity for Mumbai captain Shaw to get his team off to a flying start.

SQUADS
MUMBAI XI
Prithvi Shaw (c)
Harddik Tamore (wk)
Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal
S N Khan
S Z Mulani
Tanush Kotian
Dhawal Kulkarni
Tushar U Deshpande
Shivam Dube
Aman Khan
Sairaj B Patil
VIDARBHA XI
A V Wadkar (c)
J M Sharma (wk)
Atharva Taide
A Mokhade
A V Wankhade
S B Dubey
A K Karnewar
D G Nalkande
Umesh Yadav
Y R Thakur
A A Sarvate

MUMBAI vs VIDARBHA

Mumbai comes into this match riding on a hat-trick of wins. Prithvi Shaw served yet another reminder to the national selectors with a blistering 61-ball 134 against Assam to help Mumbai register its third win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A on Friday. Mumbai, which is yet to win a domestic T20 title, will be hoping for Shaw to continue his silken touch with the willow against Vidarbha today.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us