Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Karnataka faces Punjab, toss at 11:45 am

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 quarterfinal match being played between Karnataka and Punjab at the Motera Stadium.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 knockouts: Punjab holds the edge over Karnataka

Mark your dates



Here's the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Knockouts Schedule pic.twitter.com/rJdtpybeox — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 22, 2021

Complete Squads Punjab Squad: Simran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha Karnataka Squad: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair(c), KL Shrijith(w), Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.