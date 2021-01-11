Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Mumbai vs Delhi at Wankhede, Arjun Tendulkar likely to make first-class debut

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from Day 1 of the 2020-21 season, with Vidarbha, Mumbai and Kerala among the teams in action.

Last Updated: 11 January, 2021 10:46 IST

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Matches Today

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Services vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Mumbai vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Haryana vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Nagaland, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

Kerala vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

 

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.