Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Mumbai vs Delhi at Wankhede, Arjun Tendulkar likely to make first-class debut

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on Monday, fell short of what would have been a scintillating hundred against Australia

Sreesanth, first Kerala cricketer to have played a World Cup, was the main draw as his team trained in Mumbai on Friday ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his transformation as a person and how he plans to change the fortunes of Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar has received his maiden call-up to Mumbai's senior squad

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Matches Today
Vidarbha vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore
Services vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Mumbai vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Haryana vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai
Chandigarh vs Nagaland, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai
Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai
Meghalaya vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai
Kerala vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Madhya Pradesh vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings

Where to watch?
All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.