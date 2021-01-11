Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Mumbai vs Delhi at Wankhede, Arjun Tendulkar likely to make first-class debut

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on Monday, fell short of what would have been a scintillating hundred against Australia - READ

Sreesanth, first Kerala cricketer to have played a World Cup, was the main draw as his team trained in Mumbai on Friday ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - READ

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his transformation as a person and how he plans to change the fortunes of Mumbai - READ

Arjun Tendulkar has received his maiden call-up to Mumbai’s senior squad - READ

India vs Australia: Pujara becomes 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 Test runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Matches Today Vidarbha vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore Services vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Mumbai vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Haryana vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai Chandigarh vs Nagaland, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai Meghalaya vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai Kerala vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Madhya Pradesh vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.