Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Mumbai to bat first vs Pondicherry at Wankhede

File Picture: Sheldon Jackson's sensational hundred helped Pondicherry beat Andhra in a run-fest. - TWITTER| @BCCIdomestic

Squads:
Mumbai XI: Dhawal Kulkarni,Aditya Tare (W),Surya (C),S D Lad,S N Khan,Akash P ,Arjun Tendulkar,Atharva Vinod Ankolekar,Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal,Shivam Dube,Sujit Naik

Puducherry XI: Ashith ,Rohit D (C),Sagar P Udeshi,M Viknesh,Aravind,Manikandan ,S Karthik,Santhamoorthy,Fabid Ahmed,Sheldon Jackson (W),P K Dogra

Elite Group E Standings
Position Team MP W L N/R Points
1 Kerala 3 3 0 12
2 Haryana 3 3 0 12
3 Delhi 3 2 1 8
4 Puducherry 3 1 2 4
5 Andhra 3 0 3 0
6 Mumbai 3 0 3 0

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches
Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore - Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat
Rajasthan vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Goa Won the Toss & elected to bat
Haryana vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Services vs Vidarbha, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Kerala vs Andhra, Elite E Group, TBD, TBD
Mumbai vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to field
Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBD, TBD
Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat
Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat
Bihar vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

Where to watch?
All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.