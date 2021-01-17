Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Mumbai to bat first vs Pondicherry at Wankhede

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala among the teams in action.

Last Updated: 17 January, 2021 11:56 IST

File Picture: Sheldon Jackson's sensational hundred helped Pondicherry beat Andhra in a run-fest.   -  TWITTER| @BCCIdomestic

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.

Squads:

Mumbai XI: Dhawal Kulkarni,Aditya Tare (W),Surya (C),S D Lad,S N Khan,Akash P ,Arjun Tendulkar,Atharva Vinod Ankolekar,Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal,Shivam Dube,Sujit Naik

Puducherry XI: Ashith ,Rohit D (C),Sagar P Udeshi,M Viknesh,Aravind,Manikandan ,S Karthik,Santhamoorthy,Fabid Ahmed,Sheldon Jackson (W),P K Dogra

Elite Group E Standings

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Kerala330 12
2Haryana330 12
3Delhi321 8
4Puducherry312 4
5Andhra303 0
6Mumbai303 0

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Points table, Team standings - Karnataka nears early exit, Mumbai knocked out  

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore - Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat

Rajasthan vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Goa Won the Toss & elected to bat

Haryana vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Services vs Vidarbha, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Kerala vs Andhra, Elite E Group, TBD, TBD

Mumbai vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to field

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBD, TBD

Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Bihar vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

 

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings  

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.