Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Mumbai to bat first vs Pondicherry at Wankhede

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

Squads:

Mumbai XI: Dhawal Kulkarni,Aditya Tare (W),Surya (C),S D Lad,S N Khan,Akash P ,Arjun Tendulkar,Atharva Vinod Ankolekar,Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal,Shivam Dube,Sujit Naik

Puducherry XI: Ashith ,Rohit D (C),Sagar P Udeshi,M Viknesh,Aravind,Manikandan ,S Karthik,Santhamoorthy,Fabid Ahmed,Sheldon Jackson (W),P K Dogra

Elite Group E Standings

Position Team MP W L N/R Points 1 Kerala 3 3 0 12 2 Haryana 3 3 0 12 3 Delhi 3 2 1 8 4 Puducherry 3 1 2 4 5 Andhra 3 0 3 0 6 Mumbai 3 0 3 0

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore - Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat Rajasthan vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Goa Won the Toss & elected to bat Haryana vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Services vs Vidarbha, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Kerala vs Andhra, Elite E Group, TBD, TBD Mumbai vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to field Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBD, TBD Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat Bihar vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.