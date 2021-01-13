Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Rana drops Bharat off Ishant, Andhra eye quick start Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Mumbai, Kerala, Andhra and Saurashtra among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 13 January, 2021 12:03 IST Earlier, Delhi beat Mumbai by 76 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Group E tie at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. - TWITTER/@BCCIdomestic Team Sportstar Last Updated: 13 January, 2021 12:03 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES BEING BLOGGEDDELHI PLAYING XI: Himmat Singh,Nitish Rana,Pawan Negi,Shikhar Dhawan (C),Ishant Sharma,Pradeep Sangwan,Hiten Dalal,Ayush Badoni,Anuj Rawat (W),Simarjeet Singh,Lalit YadavANDHRA PLAYING XI: Ashwin Hebbar,Girinath Reddy,Ricky Bhui,Stephen,D B Prashanth Kumar,K S Bharat (W),A T Rayudu (C),K V Sasikanth,M Dheeraj Kumar,M Harishankar Reddy,Shoaib Mohammed KhanTOSS UPDATE: Dhawan has won the toss and Delhi will field first. In their second game of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20, Delhi have elected to bowl against Andhra. #DELvAP Follow the match https://t.co/l2cU0hvPXU pic.twitter.com/8oIHX3yals— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021 Full Squads:Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant SharmaAndhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Ambati Rayudu(c), Naren Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy=====================================================The BCCI's apex council is set to decide on the fate of the domestic season when it meets virtually on Sunday - READBCCI has increased the hosting fee of the six state associations staging the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh besides hiking the match fee of players - READJustin Langer has backed Tim Paine’s leadership and described media criticism of Steve Smith as “rubbish.” - READ Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jagadeesan, Nishanth steer TN to smooth win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab shock for Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Highlights: Saxena, Samson star as Kerala beat Puducherry by six wickets Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 MatchesServices vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore - Goa Won the Toss & elected to Field Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to FieldHaryana vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - Haryana Won the Toss & elected to FieldDelhi vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Delhi Won the Toss & elected to Field Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to batBihar vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, ChennaiChandigarh vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Mizoram Won the Toss & elected to Field Mumbai vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, MumbaiMadhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings Where to watch?All Group E and Group B matches happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.