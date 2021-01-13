Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Rana drops Bharat off Ishant, Andhra eye quick start

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES BEING BLOGGED

DELHI PLAYING XI: Himmat Singh,Nitish Rana,Pawan Negi,Shikhar Dhawan (C),Ishant Sharma,Pradeep Sangwan,Hiten Dalal,Ayush Badoni,Anuj Rawat (W),Simarjeet Singh,Lalit Yadav

ANDHRA PLAYING XI: Ashwin Hebbar,Girinath Reddy,Ricky Bhui,Stephen,D B Prashanth Kumar,K S Bharat (W),A T Rayudu (C),K V Sasikanth,M Dheeraj Kumar,M Harishankar Reddy,Shoaib Mohammed Khan

TOSS UPDATE: Dhawan has won the toss and Delhi will field first.

In their second game of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20, Delhi have elected to bowl against Andhra. #DELvAP



Follow the match https://t.co/l2cU0hvPXU pic.twitter.com/8oIHX3yals — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Full Squads:

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma

Andhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Ambati Rayudu(c), Naren Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

=====================================================

The BCCI's apex council is set to decide on the fate of the domestic season when it meets virtually on Sunday - READ

BCCI has increased the hosting fee of the six state associations staging the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh besides hiking the match fee of players - READ

Justin Langer has backed Tim Paine’s leadership and described media criticism of Steve Smith as “rubbish.” - READ

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jagadeesan, Nishanth steer TN to smooth win

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab shock for Karnataka

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Highlights: Saxena, Samson star as Kerala beat Puducherry by six wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 Matches Services vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore - Goa Won the Toss & elected to Field Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field Haryana vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - Haryana Won the Toss & elected to Field Delhi vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Delhi Won the Toss & elected to Field Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai - Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat Bihar vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai Chandigarh vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai - Chandigarh Won the Toss & elected to bat Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai - Mizoram Won the Toss & elected to Field Mumbai vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.